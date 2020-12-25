Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 1.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] traded at a high on 12/23/20, posting a 0.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.03.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2321083 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Churchill Capital Corp IV stands at 0.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.67%.

The market cap for CCIV stock reached $2.08 billion, with 207.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 2321083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 0.06

How has CCIV stock performed recently?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

54 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 58,200,984 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,200,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,200,984 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.