Friday, December 25, 2020
type here...
Industry

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 1.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

US Equities

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Reduced This Year’s Loss To 2%, Hepatitis Vaccine Approved In Europe

Edison Baldwin - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has approved the...
Read more
Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] traded at a high on 12/23/20, posting a 0.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.03.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2321083 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Churchill Capital Corp IV stands at 0.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.67%.

The market cap for CCIV stock reached $2.08 billion, with 207.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 2321083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 0.06

How has CCIV stock performed recently?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 58,200,984 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,200,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,200,984 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articlewhy Medtronic plc [MDT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $127.13
Next articleWall Street Analyst Initiated Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. What else is Wall St. saying

More articles

Industry

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] Revenue clocked in at $4.30 million, up 70.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Revance Therapeutics Inc. price plunged by -1.74 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services...
Read more
Industry

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Tantech Holdings Ltd stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Industry

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Misty Lee - 0
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.66 at the close of the session, up 7.79%....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Reduced This Year’s Loss To 2%, Hepatitis Vaccine Approved In Europe

Edison Baldwin - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has approved the...
Read more
Ticker Update

AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Fell 10% While Alexion (ALXN) Stock Rose 27% Since Acquisition Deal News

Caleb Clifford - 0
Biotech firm AstraZeneca plc (AZN) recently announced the acquisition of biotech company Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) on Saturday 12 December. The announced transaction was large...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices: Only Dow Jones Succeeded To Close in Green On Monday

Brandon Evans - 0
Due to the health situation in Europe, the U.S. stock market picked up over the trading minutes on Monday in the bright red at...
Read more
Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Reduced This Year’s Loss To 2%, Hepatitis Vaccine Approved In Europe

Edison Baldwin - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has approved the...
Read more
Ticker Update

AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Fell 10% While Alexion (ALXN) Stock Rose 27% Since Acquisition Deal News

Caleb Clifford - 0
Biotech firm AstraZeneca plc (AZN) recently announced the acquisition of biotech company Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) on Saturday 12 December. The announced transaction was large...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.