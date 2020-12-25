Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell -57.05% so far this year. What now?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] gained 0.80% on the last trading session, reaching $0.82 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from NYSE Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced that it has received an expected notice from the NYSE Regulation staff of the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE”) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”) in a timely fashion. The NYSE notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 16, 2020, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 expired on November 23, 2020. The Company was unable to meet the filing deadline for its Form 10-Q due to accounting issues that have arisen in connection with the preparation of the Company’s amended Form S-4 registration statement relating to the accounting for the Company’s Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock. The Company is taking steps to complete the required accounting and plans to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

Camber Energy Inc. represents 25.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.58 million with the latest information. CEI stock price has been found in the range of $0.80 to $0.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 2258876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8372, while it was recorded at 0.8487 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0372 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 201,121, which is approximately 226.787% of the company’s market cap and around 10.45% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 102,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84000.0 in CEI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26000.0 in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 149,234 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 9,524 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 186,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,645 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,794 shares during the same period.