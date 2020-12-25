Ascendiant Capital Markets lifts PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ: PAVM] gained 2.20% on the last trading session, reaching $1.86 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2020 that PAVmed Closes Additional $8.1 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering.

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering (the “Offering”) of approximately 5.1 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.60 per share.

The estimated net proceeds to PAVmed from the Offering are expected to be approximately $7.4 million after deducting the placement agents’ fees and other estimated offering expenses. PAVmed plans to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes, and to repay a portion of certain of the Company’s outstanding convertible notes.

PAVmed Inc. represents 48.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $114.13 million with the latest information. PAVM stock price has been found in the range of $1.77 to $1.8799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 954.34K shares, PAVM reached a trading volume of 2283722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for PAVmed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2018, representing the official price target for PAVmed Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAVmed Inc. is set at 0.13

Trading performance analysis for PAVM stock

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, PAVM shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8771, while it was recorded at 1.8080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0000 for the last 200 days.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Additionally, PAVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 188.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] managed to generate an average of -$1,097,149 per employee.PAVmed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PAVmed Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAVM.

An analysis of insider ownership at PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]

There are presently around $13 million, or 11.80% of PAVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAVM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,768,661, which is approximately 2.131% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,642,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 million in PAVM stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $0.78 million in PAVM stock with ownership of nearly 225.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PAVmed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ:PAVM] by around 918,978 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 600,114 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 5,390,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,909,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAVM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 274,528 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 380,962 shares during the same period.