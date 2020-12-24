why Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.33

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYGR] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.57 during the day while it closed the day at $8.44. The company report on December 23, 2020 that Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) that it has placed a clinical hold on the RESTORE-1 clinical trial of NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC). As previously announced, trial sites participating in RESTORE-1 had not been screening, enrolling or dosing patients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, as a result of the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)’s request to pause dosing pending its review of additional data. The DSMB has requested additional patient level data from the trial and now plans to review these data in early 2021. The clinical hold follows the submission by Neurocrine Biosciences of an IND Safety Report related to the observation of MRI abnormalities in some RESTORE-1 study participants. The clinical implications of this observation are currently unknown and are being evaluated.

RESTORE-1 is a Phase 2 clinical trial of NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC), an intracerebral AAV-based investigational gene therapy, in development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The RESTORE-1 DSMB has been informed of the clinical hold, as have the study investigators and central and local ethics committees. Neurocrine Biosciences and Voyager will work closely with the FDA and the DSMB to determine the next steps for the RESTORE-1 clinical trial.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -1.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VYGR stock has declined by -27.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.37% and lost -39.50% year-on date.

The market cap for VYGR stock reached $307.22 million, with 37.24 million shares outstanding and 31.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 283.59K shares, VYGR reached a trading volume of 1195394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYGR shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on VYGR stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VYGR shares from 28 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49.

VYGR stock trade performance evaluation

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, VYGR shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 8.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.51. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.76.

Return on Total Capital for VYGR is now -57.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.34. Additionally, VYGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] managed to generate an average of -$235,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYGR.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [VYGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $234 million, or 75.50% of VYGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYGR stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 6,391,176, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.07% of the total institutional ownership; BELLEVUE GROUP AG, holding 2,712,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.89 million in VYGR stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $22.79 million in VYGR stock with ownership of nearly 29.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYGR] by around 1,500,910 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,279,815 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 22,946,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,727,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYGR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,560 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,195,715 shares during the same period.