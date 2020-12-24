why Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.28

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] jumped around 0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $46.95 at the close of the session, up 0.95%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Nutrien Announces Agreement for Sale of Equity Position in MOPCO and Settlement of All Arbitration Claims.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR)(“Nutrien”) announced that, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, it has entered into an agreement with the Government of Egypt (through the Egyptian Ministries of Finance and Petroleum) to sell 100% of its stake in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. (MOPCO) totaling 59,573,922 ordinary MOPCO shares and upon closing to settle all arbitration claims it has made against the Government of Egypt and MOPCO’s affiliate, the Egyptian Nitrogen Products Company S.A.E. Total gross proceeds resulting from the sale of shares as well as the settlements amongst the parties total $540 million, which, subject to customary closing conditions, are expected to be received in full upon close before the end of December 2020. This investment has historically contributed $15 to $20 million per year to Nutrien’s Adjusted EBITDA.

Nutrien Ltd. stock is now -2.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTR Stock saw the intraday high of $46.99 and lowest of $46.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.81, which means current price is +96.87% above from all time high which was touched on 12/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 4470671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $58.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21.

How has NTR stock performed recently?

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.63, while it was recorded at 47.48 for the last single week of trading, and 37.62 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.28 and a Gross Margin at +23.82. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.95.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.55. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $59,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.

Insider trade positions for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $16,720 million, or 67.50% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 36,086,265, which is approximately 10.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,072,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $803.32 million in NTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 28,481,794 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 29,780,837 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 301,228,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,491,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,201,128 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 6,901,422 shares during the same period.