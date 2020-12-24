Wells Fargo lifts Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.89 during the day while it closed the day at $16.44. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Suncor Energy announces 2021 production outlook and capital allocation.

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Suncor released its 2021 corporate guidance which reflects its capital allocation framework and includes:.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock has also loss -8.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SU stock has inclined by 31.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.62% and lost -49.88% year-on date.

The market cap for SU stock reached $25.42 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 5289115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.87. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.79, while it was recorded at 17.15 for the last single week of trading, and 15.58 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +38.07. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 8.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.80. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $224,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -10.49%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,826 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 81,046,355, which is approximately -5.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 72,131,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.13 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 16.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 38,308,613 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 94,945,212 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 829,393,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 962,647,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,430 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 9,814,228 shares during the same period.