Welbilt Inc. [WBT] Revenue clocked in at $1.22 billion, down -20.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] closed the trading session at $12.44 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.98, while the highest price level was $12.68. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Welbilt and HCL Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Development and Roll-Out of KitchenConnect® Digital Platform Solution in Global Commercial Foodservice Industry.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), a leading global provider of commercial foodservice equipment, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL), a leading global technology company, to accelerate the development of Welbilt’s KitchenConnect® digital platform and its roll-out to Welbilt’s customers.

KitchenConnect is a premier digital solution for new generation of connected kitchens that enables operators to adapt quickly to an ever-changing environment, increase profitability, and comply with food and safety standards. KitchenConnect’s open cloud-based platform makes it possible for operators to connect other brands of kitchen equipment to it, simplifying how operators transform to a connected operating environment. It provides real-time insights, allowing for better equipment performance, reducing costs and food waste, improving workflows and food quality, while minimizing equipment downtime.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.31 percent and weekly performance of 5.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 120.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 103.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, WBT reached to a volume of 2459071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Welbilt Inc. [WBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBT shares is $9.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Welbilt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Welbilt Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welbilt Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54.

WBT stock trade performance evaluation

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, WBT shares gained by 30.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.22 for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 11.91 for the last single week of trading, and 6.75 for the last 200 days.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welbilt Inc. [WBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.99 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Welbilt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.51.

Return on Total Capital for WBT is now 13.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 570.51. Additionally, WBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 566.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] managed to generate an average of $10,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Welbilt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welbilt Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welbilt Inc. go to -9.70%.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,475 million, or 86.00% of WBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 11,942,238, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,053,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.5 million in WBT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $109.78 million in WBT stock with ownership of nearly -7.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welbilt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT] by around 18,073,966 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 21,558,888 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 78,904,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,537,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,156,921 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,586,168 shares during the same period.