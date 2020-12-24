Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $33.61 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Weyerhaeuser Completes Oregon Timberland Transactions.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) announced the completion of two separate transactions in which it purchased timberlands from and sold timberlands to funds managed by Hancock Natural Resource Group, a Manulife Investment Management company.

The company purchased 85,000 acres of timberlands in mid-coastal Oregon in one transaction and sold 149,000 acres in southern Oregon in a separate transaction, for a net cost of approximately $40 million in cash. The company expects no tax liability in conjunction with the sale.

Weyerhaeuser Company represents 747.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.62 billion with the latest information. WY stock price has been found in the range of $33.58 to $34.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 4026548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $33.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 31.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for WY stock

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 15.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.85, while it was recorded at 33.70 for the last single week of trading, and 25.15 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.55 and a Gross Margin at +9.64. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.16.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.89. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of -$8,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Company posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $20,266 million, or 82.30% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,204,921, which is approximately -2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 67,021,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in WY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.73 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -0.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 56,118,465 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 43,786,885 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 503,063,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 602,968,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,024,603 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 6,156,324 shares during the same period.