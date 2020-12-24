Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. What else is Wall St. saying

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] gained 4.15% on the last trading session, reaching $12.81 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Behind the Wheel: Cargo of hope for Brazil.

The IVECO Solidarity cargo initiative, now in its fifth year, served up another helping of Christmas cheer, with the additional help of Brazilian celebrity chef Batista. Watch this Christmas episode at: cnhindustrial.com/Christmas.

CNH Industrial N.V. represents 1.35 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.64 billion with the latest information. CNHI stock price has been found in the range of $12.55 to $12.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 2997702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $12.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98.

Trading performance analysis for CNHI stock

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.26. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.49 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.05, while it was recorded at 12.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.83 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.10. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 416.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $22,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNH Industrial N.V. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 11.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $3,783 million, or 49.06% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 44,816,314, which is approximately -0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 27.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,018,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.34 million in CNHI stocks shares; and AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $393.53 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 45,169,384 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 17,678,984 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 232,477,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,325,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,025,264 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 960,423 shares during the same period.