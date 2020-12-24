Wall Street Analyst Resumed Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Phoenix New Media Limited [NYSE: FENG] closed the trading session at $1.28 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.17, while the highest price level was $1.45. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Phoenix New Media Announces Renewal of Trademark License Agreements with Phoenix TV.

Phoenix New Media Limited (“Phoenix New Media,” “ifeng” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, announced that it has, through certain of its affiliated consolidated entities (the “Licensees”), entered into amendments to the trademark license agreements (the “Amendments”) with a subsidiary of its parent company, Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited (“Phoenix TV”), to renew such trademark license agreements between the parties entered into on December 8, 2017 (the “2017 Trademark License Agreements”).

The Amendments extended the terms of the 2017 Trademark License Agreements to December 7, 2023 and covered additional trademarks registered in various classes containing the double-phoenix logo together with the Chinese or English words of “Phoenix New Media” or “ifeng” and other variations. Except for extending the terms and licensing additional trademarks, the Amendments did not change the other terms of the 2017 Trademark License Agreements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 47.55 percent and weekly performance of 23.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 91.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 129.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, FENG reached to a volume of 7077054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Phoenix New Media Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Phoenix New Media Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phoenix New Media Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FENG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24.

FENG stock trade performance evaluation

Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.59. With this latest performance, FENG shares gained by 27.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FENG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.98 for Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8632, while it was recorded at 2.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5424 for the last 200 days.

Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.01 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. Phoenix New Media Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.54.

Return on Total Capital for FENG is now -10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.71. Additionally, FENG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] managed to generate an average of $62,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Phoenix New Media Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phoenix New Media Limited posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FENG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phoenix New Media Limited go to 5.29%.

Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 24.50% of FENG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FENG stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 1,738,091, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.58% of the total institutional ownership; INTERNATIONAL VALUE ADVISERS, LLC, holding 1,691,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 million in FENG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.81 million in FENG stock with ownership of nearly 31.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phoenix New Media Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Phoenix New Media Limited [NYSE:FENG] by around 1,089,640 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 3,846,715 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,672,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,609,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FENG stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 293,901 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 785,405 shares during the same period.