Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.12%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Congress Funds Establishment of National Uranium Reserve and Codifies Protections of the Recently Extended Russian Suspension Agreement.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce that initial funding for the creation of a national uranium reserve has been approved by Congress as a part of the consolidated appropriations bill and is expected to be signed into law by the President.

With passage of the “Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2021,” the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), National Nuclear Security Administration, will be provided $75,000,000 and is directed to coordinate with and support the Office of Nuclear Energy in the development and implementation of a national uranium reserve program. Further, DOE is directed to submit to the Committees on Appropriations of both Houses of Congress within 30 days a plan for the proposed establishment of a uranium reserve. The plan shall include the legal authorities which are in place or required to.

Over the last 12 months, URG stock rose by 39.83%. The one-year Ur-Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.53. The average equity rating for URG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $135.84 million, with 166.13 million shares outstanding and 164.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 746.51K shares, URG stock reached a trading volume of 2795752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $1.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39.

URG Stock Performance Analysis:

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.12. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 48.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.62 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5289, while it was recorded at 0.7145 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5191 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ur-Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.66 and a Gross Margin at -7.68. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.10.

Return on Total Capital for URG is now -13.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.58. Additionally, URG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] managed to generate an average of -$372,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,207.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

URG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ur-Energy Inc. go to 35.00%.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 5,860,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.33% of the total institutional ownership; CQS (US), LLC, holding 5,277,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.11 million in URG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.83 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 8,426,811 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,535,104 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 14,771,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,733,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,208,076 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,925 shares during the same period.