Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TOTAL SE [TOT]. What else is Wall St. saying

TOTAL SE [NYSE: TOT] gained 3.01% or 1.27 points to close at $43.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2632673 shares. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Total: Go-ahead From the Norwegian Authorities for the Northern Lights CO2 Sequestration Project.

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):.

Following a vote in the Norwegian parliament, the Government of the Kingdom of Norway announced its approval of the final investment decision for the Northern Lights project, enabling the shipping, reception and sequestration of CO2 in geological strata in the Northern North Sea, approximately 2,600 meters below the seabed.

It opened the trading session at $43.16, the shares rose to $43.83 and dropped to $43.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOT points out that the company has recorded 10.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, TOT reached to a volume of 2632673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TOTAL SE [TOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOT shares is $47.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for TOTAL SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $41 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for TOTAL SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOTAL SE is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.55.

Trading performance analysis for TOT stock

TOTAL SE [TOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, TOT shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.09 for TOTAL SE [TOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.91, while it was recorded at 43.20 for the last single week of trading, and 37.29 for the last 200 days.

TOTAL SE [TOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOTAL SE [TOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.23 and a Gross Margin at +8.67. TOTAL SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for TOT is now 9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOTAL SE [TOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.60. Additionally, TOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOTAL SE [TOT] managed to generate an average of $93,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.TOTAL SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TOTAL SE [TOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TOTAL SE posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOTAL SE go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TOTAL SE [TOT]

There are presently around $6,206 million, or 5.50% of TOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,233,228, which is approximately 4.841% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,163,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $702.44 million in TOT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $684.95 million in TOT stock with ownership of nearly -6.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TOTAL SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in TOTAL SE [NYSE:TOT] by around 24,233,684 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 19,748,998 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 98,815,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,798,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,357,608 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,522,100 shares during the same period.