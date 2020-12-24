Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $33

Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE: VSTO] traded at a high on 12/22/20, posting a 22.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.71. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Vista Outdoor Donations Replenish Stolen Biking Accessories, Completes Fundraising Campaign For Pedal Power Minnesota.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (“Vista Outdoor”) (NYSE: VSTO) is donating Bell helmets, Bell bike pumps and CamelBak bottles to Pedal Power Minnesota following the theft of the organization’s trailer filled with bikes, helmets, accessories and equipment. Vista Outdoor also joined with 235 other Minnesotans in supporting the Give Minnesota Pedal Power campaign. Vista Outdoor’s $30,000 donation completes Pedal Power’s goal of $50,000. The funding is needed to support Pedal Power’s 2021 operations, including purchase of traditional bikes, adaptive bikes and other equipment such as high-visibility vests and shirts.

On November 19, 2020, residents reported suspicious activity in and around the location where Pedal Power’s trailer was stored. Shortly thereafter, the organization’s leaders discovered the trailer and its contents were gone, including 30 bikes, pumps, reflective vests and cable locks. Police continue to investigate the theft.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5555935 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vista Outdoor Inc. stands at 8.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.49%.

The market cap for VSTO stock reached $1.52 billion, with 58.19 million shares outstanding and 57.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, VSTO reached a trading volume of 5555935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTO shares is $30.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Vista Outdoor Inc. stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VSTO shares from 30 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Outdoor Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSTO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has VSTO stock performed recently?

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.60. With this latest performance, VSTO shares gained by 22.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 235.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.81 for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.88, while it was recorded at 21.57 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.43. Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for VSTO is now 2.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.76. Additionally, VSTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] managed to generate an average of -$35,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Vista Outdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vista Outdoor Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vista Outdoor Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]

There are presently around $1,376 million, or 94.50% of VSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,462,027, which is approximately -2.318% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,459,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.35 million in VSTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $123.52 million in VSTO stock with ownership of nearly -2.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vista Outdoor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE:VSTO] by around 6,743,367 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 5,500,126 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 41,276,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,519,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,352,098 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 874,412 shares during the same period.