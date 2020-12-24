VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Is Currently -0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] loss -0.08% or -0.02 points to close at $25.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3097521 shares. The company report on December 17, 2020 that VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on Fox Business Network’s “The Claman Countdown”.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties”) announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on Fox Business Network’s “The Claman Countdown” on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Click here to view the appearance.

About VICI Properties.

It opened the trading session at $26.12, the shares rose to $26.225 and dropped to $25.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VICI points out that the company has recorded 23.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -163.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 3097521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $28.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.92, while it was recorded at 25.99 for the last single week of trading, and 21.26 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +97.46. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.02.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.49. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $3,899,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 8.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $15,158 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,015,599, which is approximately 8.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 57,530,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.14 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 8.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 42,661,089 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 45,895,371 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 496,462,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,018,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,215,358 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,606,105 shares during the same period.