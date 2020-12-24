Tudor Pickering lifts Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.11%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Announce 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Feb. 2.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EST to discuss 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC’s website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Over the last 12 months, MPC stock dropped by -34.60%. The one-year Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.23. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.96 billion, with 650.00 million shares outstanding and 646.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, MPC stock reached a trading volume of 7575476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $47.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $37 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on MPC stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MPC shares from 74 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.30, while it was recorded at 40.40 for the last single week of trading, and 33.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.15 and a Gross Margin at +7.76. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.95. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $43,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MPC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to -7.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,702 million, or 76.10% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,341,756, which is approximately 4.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,717,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.49 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 47,107,471 shares. Additionally, 543 investors decreased positions by around 44,313,165 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 405,217,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,637,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,670,991 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 7,811,134 shares during the same period.