The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Is Currently -6.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.44%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers Correctional Facility.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) announced that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has decided to not rebid the contract for the company-owned, 1,450-bed Rivers Correctional Facility in North Carolina, which is set to expire on March 31, 2021. The contract for the Rivers Correctional Facility generated approximately $43 million in annualized revenues for GEO. GEO expects to market the Rivers Correctional Facility to other federal and state agencies.

George C. Zoley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEO, said, “We have operated the Rivers Correctional Facility under a public-private partnership with the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 20 years. Over the last two decades, our employees have delivered high quality services, helping Washington D.C. residents at the Rivers Correctional Facility achieve successful rehabilitation and community reentry outcomes. Federal prison populations in the United States have experienced a decline, more recently as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to market the Rivers Correctional Facility to other federal and state agencies.”.

Over the last 12 months, GEO stock dropped by -48.90%. The average equity rating for GEO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.05 billion, with 119.83 million shares outstanding and 117.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, GEO stock reached a trading volume of 5769626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2019, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on GEO stock. On March 08, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for GEO shares from 52 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 34.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GEO Stock Performance Analysis:

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.44. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 9.22 for the last single week of trading, and 11.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The GEO Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 3.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.73. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 282.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $7,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The GEO Group Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $675 million, or 66.60% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,847,629, which is approximately -1.813% of the company’s market cap and around 3.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,197,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.24 million in GEO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $32.56 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly -5.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 8,115,835 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 12,350,321 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 58,229,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,696,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,447,875 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 774,591 shares during the same period.