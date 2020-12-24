The Benchmark Company lifts Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.09 during the day while it closed the day at $2.01. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Issuance of a Patent for Trehalose (SLS-005) in Israel.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced that it has been issued Israeli patent number 241757 by the State of Israel Patent Office titled: “TREATMENT OF PROTEIN AGGREGATION MYOPATHIC AND NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES BY PARENTERAL ADMINISTRATION OF TREHALOSE”.

The issued patent covers a method of using trehalose (SLS-005) to treat several neurodegenerative conditions including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), Huntington’s disease, spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA), dentatomral-pailidoluyssan atrophy (DRPLA), Pick’s disease, corticobasal degeneration (CBD), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s disease, parkinsonism linked to chromosome 17 (FTDP-17), Alzheimer’s disease, and Friedreich ataxia (FA).

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 41.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEEL stock has inclined by 228.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 66.12% and gained 50.00% year-on date.

The market cap for SEEL stock reached $106.67 million, with 46.99 million shares outstanding and 46.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 2806554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

SEEL stock trade performance evaluation

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.55. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 140.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.82 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.98, while it was recorded at 1.71 for the last single week of trading, and 0.89 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7399.20. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13668.00.

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -2,163.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,996.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,996.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -690.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$8,542,500 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEEL.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 10.10% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. with ownership of 2,033,020, which is approximately 49.88% of the company’s market cap and around 13.38% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 591,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in SEEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 1,299,672 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 736,592 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,951,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,987,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 220,378 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 155,961 shares during the same period.