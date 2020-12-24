The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] stock Resumed by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $3.25

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.07 at the close of the session, up 1.90%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Sprouts to Carry Alkaline88® Eco-Friendly Aluminum Bottles Nationwide.

Existing major account, Sprouts expands product lineup to now include 500-ml aluminum bottles.

Alkaline88® aluminum bottles are now available in all 362 Sprouts locations.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock is now -15.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WTER Stock saw the intraday high of $1.17 and lowest of $1.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.60, which means current price is +167.50% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 3885585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WTER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has WTER stock performed recently?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, WTER shares dropped by -1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2445, while it was recorded at 1.0580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3151 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.04.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -122.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 455.61. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$549,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

Insider trade positions for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.50% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,684,679, which is approximately -1.417% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,469,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 million in WTER stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.37 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 277.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 1,885,957 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 291,939 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,295,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,473,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 398,749 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 179,719 shares during the same period.