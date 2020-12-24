TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] stock Resumed by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $118

TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE: TEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.43%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that TE Connectivity’s board approves recommendation to raise annualized dividend to $2.00 per share.

The TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Board of Directors approved a recommendation to increase the company’s quarterly dividend from $0.48 to $0.50 per share, for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 2021, the beginning of the third fiscal quarter. The recommendation would raise the company’s dividend from the annual rate of $1.92 per share to $2.00 per share, and will be presented for shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 10, 2021.

About TE Connectivity.

Over the last 12 months, TEL stock rose by 25.68%. The one-year TE Connectivity Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.55. The average equity rating for TEL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.13 billion, with 329.00 million shares outstanding and 327.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, TEL stock reached a trading volume of 1737614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $119.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for TE Connectivity Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TEL stock. On June 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TEL shares from 76 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEL in the course of the last twelve months was 48.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TEL Stock Performance Analysis:

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, TEL shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.08 for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.47, while it was recorded at 117.43 for the last single week of trading, and 89.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TE Connectivity Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.61 and a Gross Margin at +30.08. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for TEL is now 12.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.12. Additionally, TEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] managed to generate an average of -$3,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.TE Connectivity Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TE Connectivity Ltd. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd. go to 11.00%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,649 million, or 95.70% of TEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 30,583,492, which is approximately -7.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,332,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in TEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.18 billion in TEL stock with ownership of nearly 1.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TE Connectivity Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE:TEL] by around 22,131,165 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 19,466,268 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 264,700,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,297,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,543,784 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,788,474 shares during the same period.