Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $58

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] traded at a low on 12/23/20, posting a -4.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $68.66. The company report on December 12, 2020 that Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grant.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, announced that effective December 9, 2020, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted Dan Jedda, Chief Financial Officer, the option to purchase 255,372 shares of the company’s Class A common stock, at a per share exercise price of $56.05, and restricted stock units to acquire 129,874 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. 172,237 of the stock options vest over three years, with one sixth of the shares vesting on the six-month anniversary of Mr. Jedda’s start date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter and 83,135 of the stock options vest over three years, with one thirty-sixth of the shares vesting on the thirteen-month anniversary of Mr. Jedda’s start date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Jedda’s continued service on each vesting date. 86,583 of the restricted stock units vest over three years, with one sixth of the shares vesting on June 16, 2021, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter and 43,291 of the restricted stock units vest over three years, with one twelfth of the shares vesting on December 15, 2021, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Jedda’s continued service on each vesting date. The stock options and restricted stock units were granted pursuant to, and are subject to the terms of, the Stitch Fix, Inc. 2019 Inducement Plan and forms of stock option and restricted stock unit agreements thereunder, which were approved by the company’s board of directors in October 2019 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2910696 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stitch Fix Inc. stands at 4.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.54%.

The market cap for SFIX stock reached $7.07 billion, with 104.14 million shares outstanding and 60.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, SFIX reached a trading volume of 2910696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $46.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $46 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $55, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SFIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFIX in the course of the last twelve months was 160.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has SFIX stock performed recently?

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, SFIX shares gained by 83.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.93 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.09, while it was recorded at 69.99 for the last single week of trading, and 27.50 for the last 200 days.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.83 and a Gross Margin at +42.74. Stitch Fix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for SFIX is now -10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, SFIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] managed to generate an average of -$8,390 per employee.Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stitch Fix Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 12.59%.

Insider trade positions for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]

There are presently around $3,910 million, or 92.40% of SFIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,672,702, which is approximately 2.84% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 4,996,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.06 million in SFIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $316.23 million in SFIX stock with ownership of nearly 5.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stitch Fix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX] by around 12,015,097 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,069,561 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 36,866,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,951,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFIX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,456,961 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,740,187 shares during the same period.