SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] is 51.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SLS] price plunged by -7.65 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on December 21, 2020 that SELLAS Announces Promising Initial Clinical Data for Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors in Two Solid Tumor Indications.

– Early Data from Study of GPS in Combination with Keytruda® in Patients with Advanced WT1(+) Ovarian Cancer Shows Disease Control Rate of 87.5% at a Median Follow-up of 9.4 Weeks and 100% Progression Free Survival at 6 Weeks -.

– Early Data from Mesothelioma Study of GPS in Combination with Opdivo® Shows Clinically Intriguing Activity with Median Progression Free Survival of at Least 10 Weeks -.

A sum of 2925935 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.82M shares. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares reached a high of $7.00 and dropped to a low of $6.37 until finishing in the latest session at $6.52.

The one-year SLS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.5. The average equity rating for SLS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLS shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2018, representing the official price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on SLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is set at 1.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

SLS Stock Performance Analysis:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.41. With this latest performance, SLS shares gained by 113.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 6.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SLS is now -297.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -344.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.56. Additionally, SLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] managed to generate an average of -$3,907,000 per employee.SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

SLS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. posted -2.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLS.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.20% of SLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLS stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 214,093, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.98% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 135,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in SLS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.66 million in SLS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SLS] by around 289,227 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 169,732 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 157,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 285,417 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 144,230 shares during the same period.