Retail Value Inc. [RVI] Stock trading around $14.22 per share: What’s Next?

Retail Value Inc. [NYSE: RVI] closed the trading session at $14.22 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.49, while the highest price level was $14.80. The company report on December 23, 2020 that RVI Announces Sale of Plaza Palma Real & Partial Loan Prepayment.

On December 22, 2020, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of Plaza Palma Real (Humacao, PR) for $50.0 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 11 properties located in the continental U.S. and 11 properties in Puerto Rico.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.74 percent and weekly performance of 0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 89.91K shares, RVI reached to a volume of 1561125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Retail Value Inc. [RVI]:

Odeon have made an estimate for Retail Value Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Retail Value Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Value Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.34.

RVI stock trade performance evaluation

Retail Value Inc. [RVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, RVI shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Retail Value Inc. [RVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.85, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Retail Value Inc. [RVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Value Inc. [RVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.21 and a Gross Margin at +28.29. Retail Value Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.13.

Return on Total Capital for RVI is now 1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Value Inc. [RVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.03. Additionally, RVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Retail Value Inc. [RVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $182 million, or 69.00% of RVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVI stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 3,056,758, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,599,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.51 million in RVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.78 million in RVI stock with ownership of nearly 7.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Value Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Value Inc. [NYSE:RVI] by around 565,570 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 1,052,977 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 11,909,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,527,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,069 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 137,710 shares during the same period.