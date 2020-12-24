Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] is -70.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] price surged by 16.50 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Predictive Oncology Sends Letter to Shareholders Regarding Special Meeting to be Reconvened on December 30, 2020.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, sent a letter to shareholders regarding its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders, original scheduled for December 1, 2020, which will be reconvened December 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. CST.

The Board of Directors and management of Predictive Oncology urge all shareholders to vote “FOR” the proposals being considered at the Special Meeting, primarily because the reincorporation in Nevada will eliminate our obligation to pay the injurious annual Delaware franchise tax, which is currently equal to approximately $170,000 per year. The company can save approximately $158,000 annually in state taxes by reincorporating in Nevada.

A sum of 11430528 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. Predictive Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $0.92 and dropped to a low of $0.66 until finishing in the latest session at $0.77.

Guru’s Opinion on Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

POAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.70. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7227, while it was recorded at 0.6989 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2248 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Predictive Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1373.71.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -149.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -335.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.20. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$605,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 278,567, which is approximately 708.589% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 31,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in POAI stocks shares; and CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, currently with $14000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 17.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 262,248 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 974,492 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 883,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,325 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 964,107 shares during the same period.