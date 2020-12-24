Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Is Currently 0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] gained 0.39% or 0.37 points to close at $96.09 with a heavy trading volume of 4430812 shares. The company report on December 23, 2020 that Penn National Gaming Set to Open Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced that it expects to open its Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel (“Greektown Casino”) on December 23, 2020, subject to any final regulatory approvals.

“We are thrilled to be opening our new Barstool Sportsbook,” said John Drake, Vice President and General Manager at Greektown Casino. “The new design showcases the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in an outstanding sports wagering experience that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy.”.

The daily chart for PENN points out that the company has recorded 203.12% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, PENN reached to a volume of 4430812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $76.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $80 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $66, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on PENN stock. On September 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PENN shares from 47 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 5.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 49.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for PENN stock

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.29. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 33.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.36 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.11, while it was recorded at 93.60 for the last single week of trading, and 44.28 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +36.46. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 611.45. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 598.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of $1,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 89.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn National Gaming Inc. go to 10.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $13,198 million, or 89.30% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,481,535, which is approximately 14.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,677,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.26 billion in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 8.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 29,177,651 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 14,113,526 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 94,057,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,348,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,700,116 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,634,276 shares during the same period.