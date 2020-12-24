Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] Revenue clocked in at $2.00 million, down -58.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Ondas Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ONDS] jumped around 0.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.55 at the close of the session, up 9.10%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering of Common Stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) (the “Company”) announced that in connection with its previously announced public offering (the “Offering”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), the underwriters exercised in full and closed on their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 750,000 shares of Common Stock from the Company. The Company received approximately $4.1 million in additional net proceeds from the sale of these shares, after deducting the underwriting discount. The Company intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the sale of these additional shares (1) to continue research and development of future configurations of its FullMAX platform, (2) to build product inventory and support expected increased levels of customer sales activity, and (3) for other general corporate purposes.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. National Securities Corporation acted as lead manager. Northland Capital Markets and Spartan Capital Securities, LLC acted as co-managers for the Offering. Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and White & Case LLP served as legal counsel to the underwriters.

Ondas Holdings Inc. stock is now -58.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONDS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.75 and lowest of $6.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.00, which means current price is +101.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 179.02K shares, ONDS reached a trading volume of 1972896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Ondas Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ondas Holdings Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106.91.

Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.77.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.50, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading.

Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4797.99 and a Gross Margin at +55.68. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6052.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] managed to generate an average of -$881,370 per employee.Ondas Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.