Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Stock trading around $115.37 per share: What’s Next?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a low on 12/22/20, posting a -7.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $115.37. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Biopharma Executive Rick Crowley Joins Novavax as Chief Operations Officer.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, announced the appointment of Rick Crowley to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer. In this role, Mr. Crowley will have leadership responsibility for all operations, including Quality, Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Regulatory Affairs. He takes over manufacturing from Ben Machielse, who will continue with the company as an executive advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, supporting the development of the COVID vaccine.

“Rick’s wealth of biopharmaceutical experience and record of on-time FDA approvals comes at the perfect time to help ensure that Novavax delivers on our global manufacturing mission and supply commitments,” said Stanley C. Erck, Novavax President and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome his leadership as we work to advance not only our COVID-19 candidate, but also influenza and RSV vaccines.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6359187 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax Inc. stands at 8.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.77%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $7.75 billion, with 63.66 million shares outstanding and 62.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 6359187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $188.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $132 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 11.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 156.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 33.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2784.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.19, while it was recorded at 123.38 for the last single week of trading, and 82.25 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $3,673 million, or 50.40% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,431,560, which is approximately 17.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,296,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.71 million in NVAX stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $259.31 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly -25.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 8,723,261 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 8,689,784 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,425,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,838,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,252,870 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 202,743 shares during the same period.