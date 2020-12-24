Friday, December 25, 2020
Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell -35.98% so far this year. What now?

By Misty Lee

Caleb Clifford
Annabelle Farmer
Misty Lee
Edison Baldwin
Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] traded at a high on 12/23/20, posting a 2.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.15. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Low/decreasing oil price and political uncertainty are good for our Suezmax tankers.

December 21, 2020.

Dear Shareholders and Investors,.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2541609 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.67%.

The market cap for NAT stock reached $484.12 million, with 149.80 million shares outstanding and 146.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 2541609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]?

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has NAT stock performed recently?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.33. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.26.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 3.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.15. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] managed to generate an average of -$517,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Limited go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $140 million, or 30.50% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,902,525, which is approximately -1.045% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,004,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.76 million in NAT stocks shares; and GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC, currently with $8.92 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 7,647,181 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 5,209,746 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 31,599,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,456,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,371,573 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 730,671 shares during the same period.

Caleb Clifford
Edison Baldwin
Misty Lee
Edison Baldwin
Caleb Clifford
Brandon Evans
Annabelle Farmer
Misty Lee
Edison Baldwin
Caleb Clifford
