Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Revenue clocked in at $0.14 million, up 63.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] price plunged by -1.12 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on December 12, 2020 that (NKLA) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Nikola Corporation; Did You Purchase Shares before May 8, 2020?.

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Nikola Corporation (“Nikola or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLA).

If you purchased shares in Nikola or its predecessor VectoIQ before May 8, 2020, and would like additional information, go to: [click here to join this action], or contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

A sum of 8894566 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.16M shares. Nikola Corporation shares reached a high of $16.8897 and dropped to a low of $16.315 until finishing in the latest session at $16.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $15, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on NKLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45258.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -36.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.44 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.82, while it was recorded at 17.03 for the last single week of trading, and 29.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nikola Corporation Fundamentals:

NKLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $688 million, or 14.00% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,383,951, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,041,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.85 million in NKLA stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $62.23 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 2744.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 30,699,576 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 39,458,839 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 29,298,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,859,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,404,368 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 21,082,523 shares during the same period.