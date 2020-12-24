NatWest Group plc [NWG] Stock trading around $4.48 per share: What’s Next?

NatWest Group plc [NYSE: NWG] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.48 at the close of the session, up 6.92%.

NatWest Group plc stock is now -27.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.52 and lowest of $4.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.23, which means current price is +91.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, NWG reached a trading volume of 1847682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NatWest Group plc [NWG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for NatWest Group plc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 75.79.

How has NWG stock performed recently?

NatWest Group plc [NWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, NWG shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.06 for NatWest Group plc [NWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

NatWest Group plc [NWG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NatWest Group plc [NWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.43. NatWest Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.57.

Return on Total Capital for NWG is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NatWest Group plc [NWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.00. Additionally, NWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NatWest Group plc [NWG] managed to generate an average of $50,429 per employee.

Insider trade positions for NatWest Group plc [NWG]

There are presently around $96 million, or 0.40% of NWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWG stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 4,705,984, which is approximately -32.81% of the company’s market cap and around 68.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,579,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.19 million in NWG stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $13.43 million in NWG stock with ownership of nearly 174.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NatWest Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in NatWest Group plc [NYSE:NWG] by around 4,017,413 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 8,073,141 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 10,867,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,957,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 384,028 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,868,286 shares during the same period.