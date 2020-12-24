Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] – find out why.

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.11 during the day while it closed the day at $16.99. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Yatsen Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 58,750,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), at US$10.50 per ADS, for a total gross offering size of US$616.9 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “YSG.” The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,812,500 additional ADSs.

The market cap for YSG stock reached $10.77 billion, with 634.02 million shares outstanding and 62.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 1691872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.94.

YSG stock trade performance evaluation

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG], while it was recorded at 16.68 for the last single week of trading.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.74 and a Gross Margin at +63.59. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.49.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now 19.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.67. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.