Maxim Group lifts Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.73%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for Commercialization of Macimorelin.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Consilient Health, Ltd. (“CH” or “Consilient Health”), a privately owned pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing medicines in Europe and Middle East, for the commercialization in Europe and the United Kingdom of macimorelin, Aeterna’s orally available ghrelin agonist, in any diagnostic application, including the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency (“AGHD”) and, subject to receipt of regulatory approval, childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (“CGHD”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, CH will be responsible for obtaining pricing and reimbursement approval in the European economic area and the United Kingdom, as well as bearing the regulatory cost for the label extension for pediatric use pending successful outcome of the upcoming safety and efficacy study, AEZS-130-P02 (“Study P02”), evaluating macimorelin for the diagnosis of CGHD. This pivotal Phase 3 Study P02 is expected to be initiated in Q1 of 2021. Aeterna and Consilient Health have also entered into a separate commercial supply agreement under which Consilient Health will purchase macimorelin from Aeterna and Aeterna will be responsible for supply and product quality. Aeterna will continue to maintain control of its patents covering macimorelin in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Over the last 12 months, AEZS stock dropped by -49.88%.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.87 million, with 62.68 million shares outstanding and 62.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, AEZS stock reached a trading volume of 6798033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

AEZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.73. With this latest performance, AEZS shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.79 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3653, while it was recorded at 0.3841 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5729 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1820.11 and a Gross Margin at -36.28. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1135.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] managed to generate an average of -$728,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

AEZS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEZS.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,123,998, which is approximately 34.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 156,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59000.0 in AEZS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $35000.0 in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly 2.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 528,553 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 208,881 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 792,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,529,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,200 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 208,250 shares during the same period.