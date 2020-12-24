Market cap of Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] reaches 42.44M – now what?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] gained 10.29% or 0.14 points to close at $1.50 with a heavy trading volume of 3852035 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Orbital Energy Group Regains Nasdaq Compliance.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) (“Orbital Energy” or the “Company”), announced that it received official notification from The NASDAQ Stock Market that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

On December 8, 2020, NASDAQ provided confirmation that for the last 11 consecutive business days, from November 20th to December 7th, 2020, the closing bid price of Orbital Energy’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

It opened the trading session at $1.42, the shares rose to $1.57 and dropped to $1.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OEG points out that the company has recorded 133.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -233.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, OEG reached to a volume of 3852035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for OEG stock

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.95. With this latest performance, OEG shares dropped by -18.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.49 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0222, while it was recorded at 1.3340 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7610 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.30 and a Gross Margin at +18.17. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.00.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -32.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.25. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$53,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 245.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]

There are presently around $13 million, or 31.10% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 3,700,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,066,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 million in OEG stocks shares; and HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, currently with $1.38 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly -28.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 164,100 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 892,938 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,409,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,466,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 163,094 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,051 shares during the same period.