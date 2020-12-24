Thursday, December 24, 2020
Market cap of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC] reaches 715.62M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: OAC] gained 11.53% on the last trading session, reaching $14.99 price per share at the time. The company report on December 18, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OAC, IPV, EV, and XLNX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. represents 25.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $715.62 million with the latest information. OAC stock price has been found in the range of $13.47 to $15.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 630.15K shares, OAC reached a trading volume of 1000489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for OAC stock

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.89. With this latest performance, OAC shares gained by 46.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.09 for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.84, while it was recorded at 13.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Oaktree Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]

24 institutional holders increased their position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:OAC] by around 3,982,911 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,887,795 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,249,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,120,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OAC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,882,911 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,319,983 shares during the same period.

