Market cap of Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] reaches 16.24B – now what?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] slipped around -0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.52 at the close of the session, down -0.51%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced pending changes to its Realty Majors Portfolio Index (RMP), Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM), and International Realty Majors Portfolio Index (IRP), effective as of the close of business on November 20, 2020.

Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Portfolio Index (RMP).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock is now -14.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEAK Stock saw the intraday high of $29.99 and lowest of $29.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.64, which means current price is +58.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 2798054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $26 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.14, while it was recorded at 29.78 for the last single week of trading, and 26.98 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +22.83. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.95. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $215,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $15,229 million, or 96.80% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,562,654, which is approximately -1.156% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,234,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.03 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 18.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 44,338,894 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 35,210,349 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 436,324,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,873,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,710,359 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,496,408 shares during the same period.