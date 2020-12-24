Market cap of Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] reaches 22.92M – now what?

Emerson Radio Corp. [AMEX: MSN] gained 6.93% on the last trading session, reaching $1.08 price per share at the time.

Emerson Radio Corp. represents 21.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.92 million with the latest information. MSN stock price has been found in the range of $0.98 to $1.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 636.14K shares, MSN reached a trading volume of 1580228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Radio Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for MSN stock

Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.68. With this latest performance, MSN shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9189, while it was recorded at 1.0061 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7631 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.51 and a Gross Margin at -7.34. Emerson Radio Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.44.

Return on Total Capital for MSN is now -12.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.39. Additionally, MSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] managed to generate an average of -$195,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Emerson Radio Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.00 and a Current Ratio set at 22.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.30% of MSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 939,674, which is approximately 3.448% of the company’s market cap and around 72.44% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 172,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in MSN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $87000.0 in MSN stock with ownership of nearly -70.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Radio Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Radio Corp. [AMEX:MSN] by around 32,594 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 268,245 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,007,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,307,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 17,171 shares during the same period.