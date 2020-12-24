Market cap of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] reaches 4.27B – now what?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [NASDAQ: AY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.12%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc to Host Earnings Call.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) (NASDAQ:AY) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70738.

Over the last 12 months, AY stock rose by 55.95%. The one-year Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.78. The average equity rating for AY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.27 billion, with 101.60 million shares outstanding and 61.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 631.41K shares, AY stock reached a trading volume of 1699960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AY shares is $35.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AY Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.12. With this latest performance, AY shares gained by 22.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.68 for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.16, while it was recorded at 38.07 for the last single week of trading, and 28.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.21 and a Gross Margin at +53.66. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Total Capital for AY is now 5.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 375.48. Additionally, AY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] managed to generate an average of $146,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

AY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 109.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc go to 49.50%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,675 million, or 43.40% of AY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 7,501,416, which is approximately -3.36% of the company’s market cap and around 42.57% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,472,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.89 million in AY stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, currently with $109.78 million in AY stock with ownership of nearly 2.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [NASDAQ:AY] by around 5,449,652 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 3,761,652 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 31,777,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,988,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 630,414 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 825,110 shares during the same period.