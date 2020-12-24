Thursday, December 24, 2020
Market Analysts see Navient Corporation [NAVI] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] closed the trading session at $9.72 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.31, while the highest price level was $9.83. The company report on December 22, 2020 that The Sallie Mae Fund Provides $50,000 Grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware to Assist Students Impacted by COVID-19.

Grant Will Help Students Adjusting to Distance Learning and Expand Mentoring Programs.

The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae®, has made a $50,000 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware to support programs to help students impacted by COVID-19.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.95 percent and weekly performance of 4.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, NAVI reached to a volume of 2005665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Navient Corporation [NAVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVI shares is $12.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Navient Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Navient Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NAVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navient Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAVI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.08.

NAVI stock trade performance evaluation

Navient Corporation [NAVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, NAVI shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for Navient Corporation [NAVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Navient Corporation [NAVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navient Corporation [NAVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.14. Navient Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.89.

Return on Total Capital for NAVI is now 0.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,703.78. Additionally, NAVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,246.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navient Corporation [NAVI] managed to generate an average of $102,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Navient Corporation [NAVI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navient Corporation posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navient Corporation go to 12.00%.

Navient Corporation [NAVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,696 million, or 98.10% of NAVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,810,059, which is approximately -2.275% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,188,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.24 million in NAVI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $136.68 million in NAVI stock with ownership of nearly -4.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navient Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI] by around 16,353,999 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 28,859,044 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 129,273,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,486,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,059,740 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 12,916,661 shares during the same period.

