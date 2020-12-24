Market Analysts see GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ: GP] traded at a high on 12/23/20, posting a 11.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.95. The company report on December 18, 2020 that GreenPower and Perrone Robotics Deliver Nation’s First Fully Autonomous EV Star to Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

GreenPower’s EV Star expected to enter full Level 5 Autonomous Service with JTA in early 2021; GreenPower, Perrone and First Transit have signed an agreement to build second fully autonomous EV Star for demonstration tour in early 2021.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emissions electric powered medium and heavy duty vehicles, announced that it has delivered the first fully autonomous EV Star to Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) in collaboration with Perrone Robotics.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2050371 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stands at 12.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.25%.

The market cap for GP stock reached $438.24 million, with 19.10 million shares outstanding and 12.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, GP reached a trading volume of 2050371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for GP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.85.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.43. With this latest performance, GP shares dropped by -18.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 864.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1383.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.60, while it was recorded at 20.11 for the last single week of trading.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.82 and a Gross Margin at -7.78. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.32.

Return on Total Capital for GP is now -67.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.81. Additionally, GP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.

Insider trade positions for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]

There are presently around $35 million, or 9.62% of GP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GP stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 1,376,925, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.13% of the total institutional ownership; AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 90,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 million in GP stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.85 million in GP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ:GP] by around 1,715,714 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,715,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,715,714 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.