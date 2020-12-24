Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] Is Currently 12.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] closed the trading session at $4.06 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.92, while the highest price level was $4.36. The company report on December 23, 2020 that LIZHI INC. Announces Collaborations with Leading Chinese Automobile Manufacturers.

LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with a leading Chinese new energy automobile manufacturer, GAC AION New Energy Automobile (formally known as GAC New Energy) and a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer, GAC Motor, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), to explore and collaborate on business opportunities in the in-car audio market.

This collaboration will include the deployment of LIZHI’s extensive audio-centric content into the in-car operating system across multiple vehicle models of GAC Motor and GAC AION. Leveraging its advanced AI and audio technologies, coupled with its immersive and diverse user-generated content, LIZHI aims to further expand its offering of diverse audio experience to its users in a variety of life scenarios.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.09 percent and weekly performance of 20.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 63.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, LIZI reached to a volume of 14170656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

LIZI stock trade performance evaluation

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.83. With this latest performance, LIZI shares gained by 63.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.41 for the last 200 days.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.01 and a Gross Margin at +22.91. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.26.

Return on Total Capital for LIZI is now -935.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -876.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -876.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] managed to generate an average of -$30,018 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 167.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.25.Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lizhi Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -263.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIZI.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Lizhi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 705,448 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 22,159 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 704,326 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,550 shares during the same period.