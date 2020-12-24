Lake Street lifts Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: BBI] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.73 at the close of the session, up 3.82%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Brickell Biotech Doses First Patient in Second U.S. Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Study.

Topline results from the U.S. pivotal Phase 3 program anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021Sofpironium bromide gel, 5% (ECCLOCK®) recently launched in Japan by development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, announced dosing of the first patient in its second U.S. pivotal Phase 3 clinical study (“Cardigan II study”) evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in approximately 350 subjects aged nine and older with primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis. Brickell’s U.S. Phase 3 program is comprised of two pivotal trials, the Cardigan I and Cardigan II studies, which are both currently enrolling patients. The Company expects to announce topline results from these two studies in the fourth quarter of 2021. If successful, the results from the studies are expected to form the basis of a prospective New Drug Application in the U.S. for sofpironium bromide gel, 15% for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Additional details of the Cardigan II study can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov under identifier NCT03948646.

Brickell Biotech Inc. stock is now -51.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7487 and lowest of $0.6996 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.98, which means current price is +57.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, BBI reached a trading volume of 3218298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brickell Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brickell Biotech Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has BBI stock performed recently?

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.62. With this latest performance, BBI shares gained by 19.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.53 for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6429, while it was recorded at 0.7067 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9496 for the last 200 days.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -309.06. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -301.59.

Return on Total Capital for BBI is now -86.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.99. Additionally, BBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,591,800 per employee.Brickell Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. posted -1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBI.

Insider trade positions for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.90% of BBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBI stocks are: PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/NJ with ownership of 950,905, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 721,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in BBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.47 million in BBI stock with ownership of nearly 79.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brickell Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:BBI] by around 1,193,886 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,690,903 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 287,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,172,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 779,528 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,689,529 shares during the same period.