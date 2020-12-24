H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] – find out why.

Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: SURF] jumped around 0.73 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.12 at the close of the session, up 7.77%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Surface Oncology Announces Exclusive License Agreement with GSK for Novel Immunotherapy Program.

GSK will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize SRF813, a novel antibody targeting PVRIG.

Surface Oncology to receive $85 million upfront payment.

Surface Oncology Inc. stock is now 438.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SURF Stock saw the intraday high of $11.68 and lowest of $9.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.74, which means current price is +633.33% above from all time high which was touched on 12/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, SURF reached a trading volume of 7421591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SURF shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SURF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Surface Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Surface Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surface Oncology Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SURF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, SURF shares gained by 27.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 544.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SURF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.80, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] shares currently have an operating margin of -373.48. Surface Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -356.70.

Return on Total Capital for SURF is now -62.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.19. Additionally, SURF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] managed to generate an average of -$1,118,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Surface Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surface Oncology Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SURF.

Insider trade positions for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]

There are presently around $218 million, or 66.10% of SURF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SURF stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 4,645,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 3,877,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.24 million in SURF stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $33.73 million in SURF stock with ownership of nearly -33.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surface Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:SURF] by around 5,836,386 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 6,583,513 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 9,112,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,531,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SURF stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,314,173 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,288,468 shares during the same period.