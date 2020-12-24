GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX] moved up 4.12: Why It’s Important

GigCapital2 Inc. [NYSE: GIX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.67%. The company report on December 12, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds GIX, JWS, TNAV, and WPX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Over the last 12 months, GIX stock rose by 10.13%.

The market cap for the stock reached $237.84 million, with 5.25 million shares outstanding and 0.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 701.07K shares, GIX stock reached a trading volume of 2487408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigCapital2 Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

GIX Stock Performance Analysis:

GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, GIX shares gained by 7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.17 for GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.23, while it was recorded at 10.46 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GigCapital2 Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX] managed to generate an average of $180,226 per employee.

GigCapital2 Inc. [GIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $161 million, or 66.80% of GIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIX stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,626,494, which is approximately 88.086% of the company’s market cap and around 20.23% of the total institutional ownership; FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,071,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.65 million in GIX stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $10.91 million in GIX stock with ownership of nearly 25.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in GigCapital2 Inc. [NYSE:GIX] by around 4,651,858 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,105,582 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,073,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,830,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,348,462 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 150,606 shares during the same period.