Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO] moved up 19.87: Why It’s Important

Fusion Fuel Green PLC [NASDAQ: HTOO] jumped around 3.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.91 at the close of the session, up 19.87%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 296.83K shares, HTOO reached a trading volume of 1094652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Fuel Green PLC is set at 5.54

How has HTOO stock performed recently?

Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HTOO is now -1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.58. Additionally, HTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO] managed to generate an average of -$100,777 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO]

13 institutional holders increased their position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC [NASDAQ:HTOO] by around 894,477 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,792,130 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,302,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,383,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTOO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 798,009 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 783,799 shares during the same period.