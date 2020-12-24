For Fly Leasing Limited [FLY], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Fly Leasing Limited [NYSE: FLY] gained 24.58% on the last trading session, reaching $9.58 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that FLY Leasing Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

FLY Leasing Ltd. (NYSE:FLY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70242.

Fly Leasing Limited represents 30.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $297.17 million with the latest information. FLY stock price has been found in the range of $7.69 to $10.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 337.40K shares, FLY reached a trading volume of 3946712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fly Leasing Limited [FLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLY shares is $12.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Fly Leasing Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $23 to $27.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Fly Leasing Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fly Leasing Limited is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.19.

Trading performance analysis for FLY stock

Fly Leasing Limited [FLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.45. With this latest performance, FLY shares gained by 10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for Fly Leasing Limited [FLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.23 for the last 200 days.

Fly Leasing Limited [FLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fly Leasing Limited [FLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.06. Fly Leasing Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.57.

Return on Total Capital for FLY is now 8.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fly Leasing Limited [FLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 263.58. Additionally, FLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.50.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Fly Leasing Limited [FLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fly Leasing Limited posted 2.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fly Leasing Limited go to 15.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fly Leasing Limited [FLY]

There are presently around $91 million, or 55.90% of FLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLY stocks are: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. with ownership of 2,768,501, which is approximately -9.102% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,566,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.59 million in FLY stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10.14 million in FLY stock with ownership of nearly 8.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fly Leasing Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Fly Leasing Limited [NYSE:FLY] by around 1,420,417 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,605,663 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,799,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,825,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLY stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 307,264 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 509,988 shares during the same period.