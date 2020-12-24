FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] is -15.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FLIR Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: FLIR] gained 6.60% on the last trading session, reaching $44.24 price per share at the time. The company report on December 10, 2020 that FLIR Systems Introduces Raymarine YachtSense.

Premium, Scalable, and Modular Digital Control Solution Engineered for Integral Automation and Elegant Control of Modern Vessel Systems.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced Raymarine YachtSense™, an advanced digital control system affording total command and complete awareness of a vessel’s electrical systems. The modular nature of the YachtSense system redefines the future of vessel automation for boat builders and technical installers. Engineered for reliability, flexibility, and ease-of-use, YachtSense offers scalable, customizable and failsafe marine automation through intuitive control of onboard systems via any Raymarine Axiom® multifunction display.

FLIR Systems Inc. represents 131.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.76 billion with the latest information. FLIR stock price has been found in the range of $42.2835 to $44.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, FLIR reached a trading volume of 2671621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLIR shares is $44.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for FLIR Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for FLIR Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $31, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on FLIR stock. On March 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FLIR shares from 57 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FLIR Systems Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLIR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for FLIR stock

FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, FLIR shares gained by 13.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.79 for FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.42, while it was recorded at 42.22 for the last single week of trading, and 38.73 for the last 200 days.

FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.92 and a Gross Margin at +49.26. FLIR Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.09.

Return on Total Capital for FLIR is now 12.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.27. Additionally, FLIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] managed to generate an average of $40,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.FLIR Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FLIR Systems Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLIR Systems Inc. go to 6.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]

There are presently around $5,224 million, or 92.70% of FLIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,265,629, which is approximately -2.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,718,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $474.2 million in FLIR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $242.37 million in FLIR stock with ownership of nearly -2.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FLIR Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in FLIR Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:FLIR] by around 15,498,008 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 15,141,130 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 87,451,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,090,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLIR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,624,332 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,503,669 shares during the same period.