Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] stock Reiterated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $8

Evolving Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOL] gained 10.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.47 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Evolving Systems Anticipates Opportunities for Telecoms Industry in 2021.

Expect the use of customer data to mature, 5g to move from the drawing board, and the coronavirus pandemic to continue to accelerate digital adoption.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, anticipates a challenging but potentially rewarding year ahead for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) in 2021. Evolving Systems’ leaders expect a number of pressing issues to come to the fore and dominate strategic decision-making in the industry over the next twelve months. These include the following.

Evolving Systems Inc. represents 12.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.10 million with the latest information. EVOL stock price has been found in the range of $2.1501 to $2.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 103.45K shares, EVOL reached a trading volume of 1218738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Evolving Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2015, representing the official price target for Evolving Systems Inc. stock. On July 23, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for EVOL shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolving Systems Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVOL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for EVOL stock

Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, EVOL shares gained by 48.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.79 for Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.60, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 1.16 for the last 200 days.

Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.69 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Evolving Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.65.

Return on Total Capital for EVOL is now -6.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.76. Additionally, EVOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] managed to generate an average of -$37,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Evolving Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolving Systems Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.70% of EVOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVOL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 778,631, which is approximately 5.658% of the company’s market cap and around 28.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 340,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in EVOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.34 million in EVOL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolving Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Evolving Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOL] by around 48,155 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 13,169 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,460,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,521,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVOL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,282 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,035 shares during the same period.