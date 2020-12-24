Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Revenue clocked in at $0.32 million, up 138.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] price surged by 44.56 percent to reach at $7.13. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Eos Energy Secures Contract to provide Safe, Sustainable Storage to California Hospital.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading manufacturer of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, announced it has a firm order from Charge Bliss, Inc. (“CBI”), a renewable energy microgrid developer/builder, to provide a critical care hospital with 2 MW of energy storage using its Znyth® battery. The deal is valued at $2 million.

“We are proud to collaborate with Charge Bliss to provide safe and reliable storage for a hospital micro grid application,” said Dr. Balki Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer of Eos. “Our Znyth® battery technology is optimized for long duration storage, which is experiencing tremendous growth and rapid adoption. We hope this installation can serve as a model for other facilities with similar energy needs.”.

A sum of 4910023 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 924.59K shares. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares reached a high of $23.50 and dropped to a low of $15.66 until finishing in the latest session at $23.13.

The one-year EOSE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.62. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3600.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.21. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 49.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.56 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.52, while it was recorded at 16.67 for the last single week of trading.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $196 million, or 24.80% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 1,156,800, which is approximately 221.333% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 935,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.97 million in EOSE stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $13.3 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly -16.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 7,389,271 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,729,120 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,162,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,280,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,662,643 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,572,268 shares during the same period.