Friday, December 25, 2020
Dana Incorporated [DAN] Is Currently 0.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.71 at the close of the session, up 0.05%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Tractors Featuring Dana Technologies Sweep All Four Categories in “Tractor of the Year 2021” Awards.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced that the company’s advanced drive technologies are used on all four of the winners in the “Tractor of the Year 2021” awards competition.

The four winners include:.

Dana Incorporated stock is now 8.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAN Stock saw the intraday high of $20.39 and lowest of $19.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.33, which means current price is +367.06% above from all time high which was touched on 12/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, DAN reached a trading volume of 2491566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dana Incorporated [DAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $21.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Dana Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on DAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has DAN stock performed recently?

Dana Incorporated [DAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, DAN shares gained by 13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.91, while it was recorded at 19.68 for the last single week of trading, and 12.95 for the last 200 days.

Dana Incorporated [DAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dana Incorporated [DAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.72 and a Gross Margin at +12.88. Dana Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.62.

Return on Total Capital for DAN is now 14.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.25. Additionally, DAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] managed to generate an average of $6,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Dana Incorporated [DAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dana Incorporated posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dana Incorporated go to -2.76%.

Insider trade positions for Dana Incorporated [DAN]

There are presently around $2,713 million, or 97.20% of DAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,997,951, which is approximately -5.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,644,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.23 million in DAN stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $180.69 million in DAN stock with ownership of nearly 4.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dana Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN] by around 11,322,590 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 12,094,429 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 114,212,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,629,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,425,406 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,380,960 shares during the same period.

