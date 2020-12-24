Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] is 0.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] gained 1.32% or 0.1 points to close at $7.68 with a heavy trading volume of 3139046 shares. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Cronos Group Inc. to Present at the MKM Partners Virtual Conference.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced that Mike Gorenstein, Executive Chairman, will present at The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations.

It opened the trading session at $7.561, the shares rose to $7.91 and dropped to $7.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRON points out that the company has recorded 21.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, CRON reached to a volume of 3139046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for CRON stock

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.11, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -489.08 and a Gross Margin at -84.06. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4911.60.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -12.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 124.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 124.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 103.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of $2,445,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

There are presently around $321 million, or 14.86% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: CHESCAPMANAGER LLC with ownership of 8,873,890, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.22% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,321,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.23 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.49 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly -1.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 4,399,902 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 5,484,397 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 31,864,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,749,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,719,608 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,332 shares during the same period.