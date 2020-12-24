CRH Medical Corporation [CRHM] moved down -19.71: Why It’s Important

CRH Medical Corporation [AMEX: CRHM] closed the trading session at $2.20 on 12/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.03, while the highest price level was $2.36. The company report on December 23, 2020 that CRH Medical Corporation Announces Customer Update.

CRH Medical Corporation (“CRH”, or the “Company”) (TSX: CRH) (NYSE MKT: CRHM) announces that it has received notice that its largest customer, United Digestive (“UD”), does not intend to renew its professional services agreements pursuant to which CRH provides anesthesia services to 12 of UD’s surgery centers in the Greater Atlanta Georgia market. UD represents a significant portion of CRH’s revenue, and is expected to represent approximately 20% of adjusted operating shareholder EBITDA (“EBITDA”) in 2021. The current professional services agreements are scheduled to expire on October 31, 2021, meaning that the non-renewal will become effective sometime thereafter, such that the effect on CRH’s financial results will be seen beginning in 2022.

CRH has been in negotiations with UD for several months and until recently believed that a new agreement would be reached for an ongoing business relationship. The Company intends to continue discussions with UD regarding a new agreement, but it is not clear that an agreement will be reached on terms acceptable to the Company or at all.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.60 percent and weekly performance of -25.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 63.55K shares, CRHM reached to a volume of 1051448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CRH Medical Corporation [CRHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRHM shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for CRH Medical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2017, representing the official price target for CRH Medical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRH Medical Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18.

CRHM stock trade performance evaluation

CRH Medical Corporation [CRHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.42. With this latest performance, CRHM shares dropped by -16.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.52 for CRH Medical Corporation [CRHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.20 for the last 200 days.

CRH Medical Corporation [CRHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRH Medical Corporation [CRHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.06 and a Gross Margin at +17.66. CRH Medical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.13.

Return on Total Capital for CRHM is now 7.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRH Medical Corporation [CRHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.84. Additionally, CRHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRH Medical Corporation [CRHM] managed to generate an average of $12,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CRH Medical Corporation [CRHM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CRH Medical Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRHM.

CRH Medical Corporation [CRHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65 million, or 45.49% of CRHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRHM stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,777,905, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD., holding 3,891,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.56 million in CRHM stocks shares; and PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $6.66 million in CRHM stock with ownership of nearly -2.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CRH Medical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in CRH Medical Corporation [AMEX:CRHM] by around 934,055 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,022,653 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,639,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,596,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRHM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,700 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 51,204 shares during the same period.